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02.11.2026 08:49:03

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

02-Nov-2026 / 07:49 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE:  October 30, 2026

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Oct 30,2026 are given in the table below.

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGFD.V

USDC3010260049.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07935

USDTRY

Call

1

49,8196

0,82

UDGFE.V

USDC3010260050.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07943

USDTRY

Call

1

49,8196

0,00

UDGFF.V

USDC3010260051.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07950

USDTRY

Call

1

49,8196

0,00

UDGFG.V

USDC3010260052.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07968

USDTRY

Call

1

49,8196

0,00

UDGUV.V

USDP3010260049.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07976

USDTRY

Put

1

49,8196

0,00

UDGUY.V

USDP3010260050.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07984

USDTRY

Put

1

49,8196

0,18

UDGUZ.V

USDP3010260051.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN07992

USDTRY

Put

1

49,8196

1,18

UDGVA.V

USDP3010260052.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08008

USDTRY

Put

1

49,8196

2,18

EXGEV.V

EUUSXC3010260001.21TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08172

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGEY.V

EUUSXC3010260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08180

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGEZ.V

EUUSXC3010260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08198

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGFA.V

EUUSXC3010260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08206

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGUY.V

EUUSXP3010260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08214

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGUZ.V

EUUSXP3010260001.16TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08222

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGVA.V

EUUSXP3010260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08230

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1193

0,00

EXGVB.V

EUUSXP3010260001.14TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08248

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1193

0,00

AXGBZ.V

XAUSXC3010265250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07240

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGCA.V

XAUSXC3010265000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07257

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGCB.V

XAUSXC3010264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07265

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGCC.V

XAUSXC3010264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07273

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGCD.V

XAUSXC3010264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07281

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGCE.V

XAUSXC3010264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07299

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGRT.V

XAUSXP3010264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07307

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGRU.V

XAUSXP3010264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07315

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGRV.V

XAUSXP3010264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07323

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGRY.V

XAUSXP3010264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07331

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AXGRZ.V

XAUSXP3010263750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07349

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

3.915,8180

0,00

AGGCD.V

AGUSDC3010260085.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07570

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCE.V

AGUSDC3010260080.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07588

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCF.V

AGUSDC3010260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07596

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCG.V

AGUSDC3010260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07604

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCH.V

AGUSDC3010260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07612

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCI.V

AGUSDC3010260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07620

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGCJ.V

AGUSDC3010260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07638

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGRM.V

AGUSDP3010260080.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07646

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGRN.V

AGUSDP3010260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07653

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGRO.V

AGUSDP3010260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07661

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGRP.V

AGUSDP3010260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07679

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

49,6429

0,00

AGGRR.V

AGUSDP3010260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07687

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

49,6429

0,00

 

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Nov 04,2026

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 448180
EQS News ID: 2426132

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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