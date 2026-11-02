Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: October 30, 2026

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Oct 30,2026 are given in the table below.

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGFD.V USDC3010260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07935 USDTRY Call 1 49,8196 0,82 UDGFE.V USDC3010260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07943 USDTRY Call 1 49,8196 0,00 UDGFF.V USDC3010260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07950 USDTRY Call 1 49,8196 0,00 UDGFG.V USDC3010260052.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07968 USDTRY Call 1 49,8196 0,00 UDGUV.V USDP3010260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07976 USDTRY Put 1 49,8196 0,00 UDGUY.V USDP3010260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07984 USDTRY Put 1 49,8196 0,18 UDGUZ.V USDP3010260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN07992 USDTRY Put 1 49,8196 1,18 UDGVA.V USDP3010260052.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08008 USDTRY Put 1 49,8196 2,18 EXGEV.V EUUSXC3010260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08172 EURUSD Call 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGEY.V EUUSXC3010260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08180 EURUSD Call 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGEZ.V EUUSXC3010260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08198 EURUSD Call 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGFA.V EUUSXC3010260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08206 EURUSD Call 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGUY.V EUUSXP3010260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08214 EURUSD Put 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGUZ.V EUUSXP3010260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08222 EURUSD Put 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGVA.V EUUSXP3010260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08230 EURUSD Put 1 1,1193 0,00 EXGVB.V EUUSXP3010260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08248 EURUSD Put 1 1,1193 0,00 AXGBZ.V XAUSXC3010265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07240 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGCA.V XAUSXC3010265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07257 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGCB.V XAUSXC3010264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07265 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGCC.V XAUSXC3010264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07273 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGCD.V XAUSXC3010264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07281 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGCE.V XAUSXC3010264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07299 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGRT.V XAUSXP3010264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07307 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGRU.V XAUSXP3010264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07315 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGRV.V XAUSXP3010264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07323 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGRY.V XAUSXP3010264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07331 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AXGRZ.V XAUSXP3010263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07349 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 3.915,8180 0,00 AGGCD.V AGUSDC3010260085.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07570 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCE.V AGUSDC3010260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07588 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCF.V AGUSDC3010260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07596 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCG.V AGUSDC3010260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07604 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCH.V AGUSDC3010260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07612 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCI.V AGUSDC3010260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07620 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGCJ.V AGUSDC3010260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07638 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGRM.V AGUSDP3010260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07646 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGRN.V AGUSDP3010260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07653 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGRO.V AGUSDP3010260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07661 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGRP.V AGUSDP3010260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07679 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 49,6429 0,00 AGGRR.V AGUSDP3010260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07687 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 49,6429 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Nov 04,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352