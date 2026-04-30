Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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30.04.2026 11:03:35
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026
DATE: April 29, 2026
Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026 attached.
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|QRF
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|425969
|EQS News ID:
|2319130
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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