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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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30.04.2026 11:03:35

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

30-Apr-2026 / 10:03 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

 

DATE: April 29, 2026

 

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026 attached.

 

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: QRF
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 425969
EQS News ID: 2319130

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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