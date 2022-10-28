28.10.2022 12:06:38

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022

 

DATE: October 27, 2022

 

 

 

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022 attached, both Turkish and English versions.  

 

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022.

 

