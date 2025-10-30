Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025

DATE: October 30, 2025

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 attached, both Turkish and English versions.

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352