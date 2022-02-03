|
03.02.2022 13:41:12
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021
DATE: February 02, 2022
Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021 attached, both Turkish and English versions.
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|FR
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|140811
|EQS News ID:
|1276440
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2021 (EQS Group)
|
03.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons ADRs) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12229 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit (EQS Group)
|
18.01.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
|
18.01.22