Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
05.02.2026 14:43:45
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2025
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2025
DATE: February 4, 2026
Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2025 attached, both Turkish and English versions.
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2025.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: 2025_BRSA_Consolidated_Earnings_Presentation
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|417319
|EQS News ID:
|2272208
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
