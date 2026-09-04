Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in the Credit Committee Membership

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Change in the Credit Committee Membership

DATE: September 03, 2026

The Principal Membership of the Credit Committee has been changed and it was resolved that Mr. Süleyman Sözen be elected as the Principal Member of the Credit Committee to replace Mr. Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz at our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on September 3, 2026.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352