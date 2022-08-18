|
18.08.2022 16:20:44
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Change in Top Management
DATE: August 17, 2022
Ms. Didem Dinçer Baer currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture will be leaving her position as of September. Ms. Tuba Kösolu will be appointed as the new Execuive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|
