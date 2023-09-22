22.09.2023 15:03:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
22-Sep-2023

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management

 

 

 

DATE: September 21, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Mrs. Il Akdemir Evliolu currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Solutions and Digital Banking will leave her position as of October 31st, 2023.  Mr. Çar Süzer, Executive Vice President in charge of Payment Systems, will assume Mrs. Evliolu's responsibilities. In addition, Mr. Süzer will continue to carry out his responsibilities regarding payment systems under his new capacity as the Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Solutions and Digital Banking.

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 273436
EQS News ID: 1732801

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

