Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management

DATE: September 21, 2023

Mrs. Il Akdemir Evliolu currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Solutions and Digital Banking will leave her position as of October 31st, 2023. Mr. Çar Süzer, Executive Vice President in charge of Payment Systems, will assume Mrs. Evliolu's responsibilities. In addition, Mr. Süzer will continue to carry out his responsibilities regarding payment systems under his new capacity as the Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Solutions and Digital Banking.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352