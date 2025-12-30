Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DATE: December 29, 2025

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS3259858440 29.12.2025 08.01.2027 USD 100.000.000,00 XS3260340370 29.12.2025 29.03.2027 EUR 100.000.000,00 XS3260340297 29.12.2025 29.03.2027 USD 150.000.000,00 XS3260467447 29.12.2025 29.03.2027 USD 145.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

