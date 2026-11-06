Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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06.11.2026 11:31:13

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completion of the Sale of Subsidiaries 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completion of the Sale of Subsidiaries 

06-Nov-2026 / 10:31 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Completion of the Sale of Subsidiaries

DATE:  November 3, 2026

 

Reference: Our disclosures dated March 10, 2026 and March 28, 2026

 

Pursuant to the decision of the Bank’s Board of Directors dated 23 March 2026, it was announced that our subsidiaries incorporated in the Netherlands, Garanti Holding B.V. and G Netherlands B.V., had signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the sale to Raiffeisen Bank S.A. of shares representing 100% of the capital of Garanti Bank S.A. and Motoractive IFN S.A., both incorporated in Romania. Following receipt of the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities, the sale transaction has been completed.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 448842
EQS News ID: 2430030

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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