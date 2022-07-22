|
22.07.2022 16:09:56
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon and Principal payments of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon and Principal payments of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: July 21, 2022
The fourth coupon and principal payments of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 250,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments ; are done on 21.07.2022.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|176715
|EQS News ID:
|1404385
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
