22.07.2022 16:09:56

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon and Principal payments of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon and Principal payments of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

22-Jul-2022 / 15:09 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon and Principal payments of  Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

 

 

DATE: July 21, 2022

 

 

 

The fourth coupon and principal payments of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 250,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments ; are done on 21.07.2022.
 

Board Decision Date

03.09.2020

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

3,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Covered Bonds

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Covered Bond

Maturity Date

21.07.2022

Maturity (Day)

380

Interest Rate Type

Fixed Coupon

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRPGRAN72214

Starting Date of Sale

05.07.2021

Ending Date of Sale

05.07.2021

Maturity Starting Date

06.07.2021

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

250,000,000

Coupon Number

4

Redemption Date

21.07.2022

Payment Date

21.07.2022

 

Was The Payment Made?                                               No

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

1

09.10.2021

08.10.2021

11.10.2021

4,75

 

 

 11,875,000

 

Yes 

2

12.01.2022

11.01.2022

12.01.2022

4,75

 

 

11,875,000 

 

 Yes

3

17.04.2022

15.04.2022

18.04.2022

4,75

 

 

11,875,000 

 

Yes 

4

21.07.2022

20.07.2022

21.07.2022

4,75

 

 

11,875,000 

 

Yes 

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

21.07.2022

20.07.2022

21.07.2022

 

 

 

250.000.000

 

Yes 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 176715
EQS News ID: 1404385

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

