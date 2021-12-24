|
24.12.2021 08:20:55
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: December 23, 2021
The second coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 351,550,000 with a maturity of 171 days with two months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 23.12.2021.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|132340
|EQS News ID:
|1261958
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
