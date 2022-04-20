Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

The third coupon payment of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 400,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments ; is done on 18.04.2022.



Board Decision Date 03.09.2020 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 3,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Covered Bonds Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Covered Bond Maturity Date 21.07.2022 Maturity (Day) 380 Interest Rate Type Fixed Coupon Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRPGRAN72214 Starting Date of Sale 05.07.2021 Ending Date of Sale 05.07.2021 Maturity Starting Date 06.07.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 250,000,000 Coupon Number 4 Redemption Date 21.07.2022 Payment Date 21.07.2022 Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Date Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was The Payment Made? 1 09.10.2021 08.10.2021 11.10.2021 4,75 11,875,000 Yes 2 12.01.2022 11.01.2022 12.01.2022 4,75 11,875,000 Yes 3 17.04.2022 15.04.2022 18.04.2022 4,75 11,875,000 Yes 4 21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022 4,75 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount 21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022 250.000.000

