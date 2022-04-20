|
20.04.2022 13:40:09
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: April 19, 2022
The third coupon payment of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 400,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments ; is done on 18.04.2022.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
