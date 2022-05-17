|
17.05.2022 13:58:33
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: May 16, 2022
The ninth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is done on 16.05.2022 .
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|162308
|EQS News ID:
|1354689
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
13:58
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
14.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Mandatory Offer Exemption (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Update of the voluntary tender offer price (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2022 (EQS Group)