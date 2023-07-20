Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: July 19, 2023

On January 12, 2023, T. Garanti Bankas A.. Board of Directors authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions for the yearly renewal of the GMTN program. The Capital Markets Board's approval was granted on March 02, 2023 and the renewal has been completed as of July 18, 2023 with a limit of USD 6.000.000.000.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Garanti BBVA

