Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 11, 2022

The eighth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 4,4319.

Board Decision Date 30.07.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bond Maturity Date 14.02.2030 Maturity (Day) 3653 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRAN23013 Starting Date of Sale 12.02.2020 Ending Date of Sale 13.02.2020 Maturity Starting Date 14.02.2020 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 14.02.2030 Payment Date 14.02.2030 Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Day Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate- Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was the Payment Made? 1 14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534 22.900.500 TL Yes 2 14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622 20,716,500 TL Yes 3 14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749 27,561,749.99 TL Yes 4 14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372 36,279,000 TL Yes 5 14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 5,1841 38,880,749,99 TL Yes 6 14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 5,5352 41,513,999.98 TL Yes 7 14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 5,2597 39,447,750.00 TL Yes 8 14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 4,4319 9 14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 10 14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 11 14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 12 14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 13 14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 14 14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 15 14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 16 14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 17 14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 18 14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 19 14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 20 14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 21 14.05.2025 13.05.2025 14.05.2025 22 14.08.2025 13.08.2025 14.08.2025 23 14.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025 24 14.02.2026 13.02.2026 16.02.2026 25 14.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026 26 14.08.2026 13.08.2026 14.08.2026 27 14.11.2026 13.11.2026 16.11.2026 28 14.02.2027 12.02.2027 14.02.2027 29 14.05.2027 13.05.2027 14.05.2027 30 14.08.2027 13.08.2027 16.08.2027 31 14.11.2027 12.11.2027 15.11.2027 32 14.02.2028 11.02.2028 14.02.2028 33 14.05.2028 12.05.2028 15.05.2028 34 14.08.2028 11.08.2028 14.08.2028 35 14.11.2028 13.11.2028 14.11.2028 36 14.02.2029 13.02.2029 14.02.2029 37 14.05.2029 11.05.2029 14.05.2029 38 14.08.2029 13.08.2029 14.08.2029 39 14.11.2029 13.11.2029 14.11.2029 40 14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 Principal/ Maturity Date Payment Amount 14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 750.000.000 TL

