|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
07-Apr-2022 / 13:40 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: April 6, 2022
The tenth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 3,8754.
|
|
Board Decision Date
|
30.07.2019
|
Related Issue Limit Info
|
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
TRY
|
Limit
|
7,000,000,000
|
20.000.000.000
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
Subordinated Debt Securities
|
Dept Securities
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
|
Domestic / Oversea
|
Domestic
|
Domestic
|
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|
|
Type
|
Bond
|
Maturity Date
|
07.10.2029
|
Maturity (Day)
|
3651
|
Interest Rate Type
|
FRN
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
ISIN Code
|
TRSGRANE2915
|
Starting Date of Sale
|
03.10.2019
|
Ending Date of Sale
|
08.10.2019
|
Maturity Starting Date
|
09.10.2019
|
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
252,880,000
|
Coupon Number
|
40
|
Redemption Date
|
07.10.2029
|
Payment Date
|
08.10.2029
|
Was The Payment Made? No
|
No
|
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
Coupon Number
|
Payment Date
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Interest Rate (%)
|
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
|
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
|
Payment Amount
|
Exchange Rate
|
Was The Payment Made?
|
1
|
07.01.2020
|
06.01.2020
|
07.01.2020
|
3,7162
|
|
|
9,397,526.56
|
|
Yes
|
2
|
07.04.2020
|
06.04.2020
|
07.04.2020
|
3,0351
|
|
|
7.675.160,88
|
|
Yes
|
3
|
07.07.2020
|
06.07.2020
|
07.07.2020
|
2,4533
|
|
|
6.203.905,04
|
|
Yes
|
4
|
07.10.2020
|
06.10.2020
|
07.10.2020
|
2.8171
|
|
|
7.123.882,48
|
|
Yes
|
5
|
07.01.2021
|
06.01.2021
|
07.01.2021
|
4,1584
|
|
|
10,515,761.92
|
|
Yes
|
6
|
07.04.2021
|
06.04.2021
|
07.04.2021
|
4,7231
|
|
|
1,943,775,28
|
|
Yes
|
7
|
07.07.2021
|
06.07.2021
|
07.07.2021
|
5,1822
|
|
|
13,104,747,36
|
|
Yes
|
8
|
07.10.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
07.10.2021
|
5,1929
|
|
|
13,131,805.52
|
|
Yes
|
9
|
07.01.2022
|
06.01.2022
|
07.01.2022
|
4,4217
|
|
|
11,181,594.96
|
|
Yes
|
10
|
07.04.2022
|
06.04.2022
|
07.04.2022
|
3,8754
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
07.07.2022
|
06.07.2022
|
07.07.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
07.10.2022
|
06.10.2022
|
07.10.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
07.01.2023
|
06.01.2023
|
09.01.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
07.04.2023
|
06.04.2023
|
07.04.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
07.07.2023
|
06.07.2023
|
07.07.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
07.10.2023
|
06.10.2023
|
09.10.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
07.01.2024
|
05.01.2024
|
08.01.2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
07.04.2024
|
05.04.2024
|
08.04.2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
07.07.2024
|
05.07.2024
|
08.07.2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
07.10.2024
|
04.10.2024
|
07.10.2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
07.01.2025
|
06.01.2025
|
07.01.2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
07.04.2025
|
04.04.2025
|
07.04.2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
07.07.2025
|
04.07.2025
|
07.07.2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
07.10.2025
|
06.10.2025
|
07.10.2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
07.01.2026
|
06.01.2026
|
07.01.2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
07.04.2026
|
06.04.2026
|
07.04.2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
07.07.2026
|
06.07.2026
|
07.07.2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
07.10.2026
|
06.10.2026
|
07.10.2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
07.01.2027
|
06.01.2027
|
07.01.2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
07.04.2027
|
06.04.2027
|
07.04.2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
07.07.2027
|
06.07.2027
|
07.07.2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
07.10.2027
|
06.10.2027
|
07.10.2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
07.01.2028
|
06.01.2028
|
07.01.2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
07.04.2028
|
06.04.2028
|
07.04.2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
07.07.2028
|
06.07.2028
|
07.07.2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
07.10.2028
|
06.10.2028
|
09.10.2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
07.01.2029
|
05.01.2029
|
08.01.2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
07.04.2029
|
06.04.2029
|
09.04.2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
07.07.2029
|
06.07.2029
|
09.07.2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
07.10.2029
|
05.10.2029
|
08.10.2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount
|
07.10.2029
|
05.10.2029
|
08.10.2029
|
|
|
|
252,880,000
|
|
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
