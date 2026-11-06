Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DATE: November 4, 2026

Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 2,474,579 on Borsa Istanbul on November 4, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 134.90 to TL 137.80 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 137.3850 per share.

The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 339,970,121.40, and the repurchased shares represent 0.0589% of our Bank's share capital.

Code of Share Subject to Buy-back Transaction Date Nominal Value of Shares Subject to Transaction (TRY) Ratio To Capital (%) Transaction Price (TRY / Unit) Privileges, If Any, Associated With These Shares GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 04.11.2026 2.474.579 0,05892 137,385 -

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352