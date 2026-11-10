Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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10.11.2026 07:50:03

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

10-Nov-2026 / 06:50 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DATE:  November 9, 2026

 

Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a

total nominal value of TL 2,635,128 on Borsa Istanbul on November 9, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 144.30 to TL 150.00 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 147.8833 per

share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 389,691,320.80 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0627% of our Bank's share capital.

 

As of 09 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 11,259,918, representing 0.2681% of the Company's share capital.

 

Code of Share Subject to Buy-back

Transaction Date

Nominal Value of Shares Subject to Transaction (TRY)

Ratio To Capital (%)

Transaction Price (TRY / Unit)

Privileges, If Any, Associated With These Shares

GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1

04.11.2026

2.474.579

0,05892

137,385

-

GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1

05.11.2026

2.686.000

0,06395

140,781

-

GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1

06.11.2026

3.464.211

0,0825

141,966

-

GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1

09.11.2026

2.635.128

0,0627

147,883

-

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 449036
EQS News ID: 2431326

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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