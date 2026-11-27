Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
27.11.2026 08:52:03
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
DATE: November 26, 2026
Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 1,992,335 on Borsa Istanbul on November 26, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 138.90 to TL 140.00 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 139.7714 per share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 278,471,443.40 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0474% of our Bank's share capital.
As of 26 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 31,892,807, representing 0.7594% of the Company's share capital.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|450966
|EQS News ID:
|2443126
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
17:34
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
16:54
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
08:52
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
|
26.11.26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|2,44
|-2,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.