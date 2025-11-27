Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays

DATE: November 27, 2025

The attached PDF includes the dates on which the trading lines of the warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., for which Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. acts as the market maker, will be closed.

In line with Article 6.3 of the Capital Markets Instrument Note, which states that “in cases where the underlying asset’s market is closed or where there is an official holiday in the countries where the Issuer operates, no quotations shall be provided or a temporary suspension of trading for such securities may be requested from the Exchange”, the trading lines of the warrants issued by our institution will be closed on the specified dates to avoid potential investor detriment due to foreign market holidays.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352