|
17.12.2022 10:47:26
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application
DATE: December 16, 2022
Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Nov. 03, 2022, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.
For your information
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|209427
|EQS News ID:
|1515829
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
