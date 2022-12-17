Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
17.12.2022 10:47:26

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
17-Dec-2022 / 09:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

 

DATE: December 16, 2022

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

03.11.2022

Issue Limit

7,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Board Application Date

12.12.2022

 

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Nov. 03, 2022, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.

For your information

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 209427
EQS News ID: 1515829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

