WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

06.03.2026 14:36:05

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

06-March-2026 / 13:36 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

DATE: March 02, 2026

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

15.01.2026

Issue Limit

50,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Board Application Date

24.02.2026

 

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jan. 15, 2026, our application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000.- (Fifty Billion Turkish Lira) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 420269
EQS News ID: 2287262

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 2,68 -3,60% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

