Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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15.04.2026 14:59:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

15-Apr-2026 / 13:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval -  CMB Bulletin

 

DATE: April 02, 2026

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

15.01.2026

Issue Limit

15,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

As a result of our application to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency pursuant to our Board of Directors’ resolution dated January 15,2026, with the letter of approval numbered E-20008792-101.02.01-186389 by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, " The submission of the text of the final terms and conditions to our Institution within five working days following the date of issue, and in case of a difference between the provisions of the draft terms and conditions text and the provisions of the final terms and conditions text, provided that the written statement of your Bank's Board of Directors is submitted to our Institution, stating that these differences do not eliminate the debt instrument qualification to be included in the contribution capital calculation, it has been deemed appropriate to include the funds with the issuance of debt instruments up to 15 billion TL in the Tier-2 capital calculations as of the date of transfer to your Bank records.“

the approval is given as above.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 424054
EQS News ID: 2309118

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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