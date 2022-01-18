NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
18.01.2022 07:32:25

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
18-Jan-2022 / 06:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel -  CMB Bulletin

 

 

DATE: January 17, 2022

 

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 04,2021, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 35,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2022/02.

For your information.

 

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

04.11.2021

Issue Limit

35,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 137145
EQS News ID: 1269701

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

