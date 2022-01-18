|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin
DATE: January 17, 2022
As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 04,2021, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 35,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2022/02.
For your information.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
