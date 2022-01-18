Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

18.01.2022 07:37:48

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 04,2021, the registration of our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 7.000.000.000 (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2022/02.

 

Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2 notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 7,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

 

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

04.11.2021

Issue Limit

7,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

