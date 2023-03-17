17.03.2023 17:59:50

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company

17-March-2023 / 16:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Determination of Independent Audit Company

 

 

DATE: March 17, 2023

 

At our Banks Board of Directors meeting dated March 17, 2023, it was resolved that Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2023 accounting period according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 230859
EQS News ID: 1585979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten