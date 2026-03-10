Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding news and rumors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Disclosure regarding news and rumors

DATE: March 10, 2026

We refer to the news published in various platforms this afternoon relating to potential sale of our Romanian subsidiary Garanti Bank SA. Our Bank may consider and evaluate all strategic options relating to its assets and subsidiaries, accordingly evaluate all offers received relating to a potential transaction. As of today there has not been any decision to proceed or to complete a transaction of this nature. In the event the Bank decides to pursue a transaction relating to sale of our Romanian subsidiary necessary disclosures will be made in line with the applicable rules.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

