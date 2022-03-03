|
03.03.2022 21:31:53
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework
DATE: March 3, 2022
Our Bank's 2021 disclosures within the scope of Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are included in the attached report.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|146810
|EQS News ID:
|1294271
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|0,68
|1,50%
