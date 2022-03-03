03.03.2022 21:31:53

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

03-March-2022 / 20:31 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

 

 

DATE: March 3, 2022

 

 

Our Bank's 2021 disclosures within the scope of Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are included in the attached report.

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 146810
EQS News ID: 1294271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

