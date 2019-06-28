|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: June 28, 2019
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 71,000,000 with a maturity of 59 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (28.06.2019).
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|11779
|EQS News ID:
|833155
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
