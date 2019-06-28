Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: June 28, 2019

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 71,000,000 with a maturity of 59 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (28.06.2019).



Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 26.08.2019 Maturity (Day) 59 Interest Rate Type Discounted Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN81968 Starting Date of Sale 27.06.2019 Ending Date of Sale 27.06.2019 Maturity Starting Date 28.06.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 71,000,000 Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 26.08.2019 Payment Date 26.08.2019 Was The Payment Made? No No

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

