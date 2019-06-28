28.06.2019 18:00:07

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

28-Jun-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

 

DATE: June 28, 2019

 

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 71,000,000 with a maturity of 59 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (28.06.2019).
 

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

26.08.2019

Maturity (Day)

59

Interest Rate Type

Discounted

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN81968

Starting Date of Sale

27.06.2019

Ending Date of Sale

27.06.2019

Maturity Starting Date

28.06.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

71,000,000

Coupon Number

0

Redemption Date

26.08.2019

Payment Date

26.08.2019

 

Was The Payment Made?                                               No

No

 

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
