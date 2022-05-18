|
18.05.2022 18:22:22
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: End of voluntary tender
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: End of voluntary tender
DATE: May 18, 2022
Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, April 28, 2022, April 29, 2022.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankas A.. (Garanti BBVA) of the following:
The voluntary tender offer process launched by BBVA for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA (VTO) and approved by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey in accordance with the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alm Teklifi Teblii) no. II-26.1 on March 31, 2022, in their letter numbered E-29833736-110.05.05-19391 and dated March 31, 2022 ended as of today, May 18, 2022, in accordance with our disclosures mentioned above.
During the VTO process, BBVA acquired shares of Garanti BBVA with a total nominal value of TRY 1,517,195,890.189, which corresponds to 36.12% of Garanti BBVAs total share capital. The total consideration paid by BBVA for such shares is TRY 22,757,938,352.85.
As a result of the VTO, as of the date of this disclosure, the total share capital of Garanti BBVA owned by BBVA reached 85.97%. For further information regarding Garanti BBVAs shareholding structure, please refer to the disclosure published by Garanti Yatrm Menkul Kymetler A.. on the Public Disclosure Platform.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|TEN
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|162652
|EQS News ID:
|1356081
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
