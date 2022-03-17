Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Establishment of a subsidiary

DATE: March 16, 2022

Our Bank has applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency for the permission of establishing a joint stock company in registered capital system with a total capital of 10.000.000 TRY (ten million Turkish Lira) which will be operating in the fields of payment services and electronic money under the Law on Payments and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions No:6493, and owned 50% by our Bank and 50% by our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Ödeme Sistemleri A.. Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency approved our Bank's application and allowed our Bank to establish such company.

