Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Financial Calendar (2026 Q3)

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Financial Calendar (2026 Q3)

DATE: October 21, 2026

Our Bank's consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements, the related disclosures and footnotes and the independent auditor's review report for the nine-month period between 01.01.2026 - 30.09.2026, have been planned to be publicly disclosed on 28.10.2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352