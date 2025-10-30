Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations

DATE: October 30, 2025

As per the Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. has announced it’s forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2025 on January 29, 2025. On October 30, 2025, taking into account macroeconomic developments and the CBRT’s tight monetary stance, the Bank revised the expectations for some P&L items. Although the expectation for expansion in the net interest margin was revised downward, the initial target for average return on equity has been maintained on the back of better-than-expected net cost of risk and strong commission income growth.

The table containing the related revisions was published on the Public Disclosure Platform and and Garanti BBVA Investor Relations’ website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com in Operating Plan Guidance Presentations section.

