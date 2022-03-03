|
03.03.2022 21:12:10
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report
DATE: March 3, 2022
Our Bank's integrated annual report for the period of 01/01/2021-31/12/2021 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2021 Integrated Annual Report on the Bank's web site and Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: www.garantibbvaannualreport.com
.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|146808
|EQS News ID:
|1294265
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
