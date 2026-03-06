Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

06.03.2026 16:23:35

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2025 Integrated Annual Report

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2025 Integrated Annual Report

06-March-2026 / 15:23 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2025 Integrated Annual Report

DATE: March 04, 2026

 

Our Bank’s Integrated Annual Report for the period of 01/01/2025-31/12/2025 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2025 Integrated Annual Report on the Bank’s web site and Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/financial-information/annual-reports/Annual-Reports/69/0/0

.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Garanti Bank 2025 Integrated Annual Report

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 420285
EQS News ID: 2287342

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

