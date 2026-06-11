Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report

DATE: June 11, 2026

Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report is provided in the attachment. You can also access “Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report” on our corporate website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com.tr.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352