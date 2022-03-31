Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting



31-March-2022 / 20:38 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting DATE: March 31, 2022 The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank for 2021 accounting period was held on Thursday March 31st, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the address of Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2 34340 Beikta, STANBUL and it is resolved that; The Board of Directors' Integrated Annual Activity Report be approved,

The Financial Statements for the year 2021 be approved,

The Board Members be released for their activities in the year 2021,

From the after-tax profit of the Bank for the year 2021 in the amount of TL 13,073,306,354.00 in accordance with Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as the "Distribution of the Profit"; the cash gross dividend in the amount of TL 1,307,331,000.00 be distributed to our Shareholders, dividend distribution be initiated on May 25 th , 2022 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all acts regarding the distribution of profit,

Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) be selected as the auditor of the Bank and the group for the year 2022 accounting period, in accordance with Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code,

The net honorarium amount and an upper limit to be paid to the Board members until the ordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2023 be determined,

An upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2022 be determined in accordance with the Article 59 of the Banking Law No. 5411, as not to exceed four per thousand of equity of the Bank,

The Board Members be authorized in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law. Moreover, the Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2021 was read and the Bank's shareholders were informed on; The undistributed portion of the profit of the year 2021,

The remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having administrative responsibilities, in accordance with Article 4.6.2 of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Principles,

The charitable donations made to institutions and organizations in the amount of 16,637,802.02 Turkish Liras in 2021 which is the sum of tax deductible donations in the amount of 16,083,801.16 Turkish Liras and tax non-deductible donations in the amount of 554,000.86 Turkish Liras,

The significant transactions executed in 2021 which may cause conflict of interest, in accordance with Article 1.3.6 of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Principles. The meeting minutes, list of participants and the profit distribution table are attached hereto. (The meeting minutes and the profit distribution table are in Turkish and English, whereas the list of participants is in Turkish.) In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com Attachment



