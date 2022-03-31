|
31.03.2022 21:38:01
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
DATE: March 31, 2022
The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank for 2021 accounting period was held on Thursday March 31st, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the address of Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2 34340 Beikta, STANBUL and it is resolved that;
Moreover, the Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2021 was read and the Bank's shareholders were informed on;
The meeting minutes, list of participants and the profit distribution table are attached hereto. (The meeting minutes and the profit distribution table are in Turkish and English, whereas the list of participants is in Turkish.)
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|152905
|EQS News ID:
|1317439
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!