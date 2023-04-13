|
13.04.2023 15:57:10
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
DATE: April 13, 2023
The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Bank for 2022 accounting period was held on Thursday April 13th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the address of Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2 34340 Beikta, STANBUL and it is resolved that;
Moreover, the Independent Auditors Report for the year 2022 was read and the Banks shareholders were informed on;
The meeting minutes, list of participants and the profit distribution table are attached hereto. (The meeting minutes and the profit distribution table are in Turkish and English, whereas the list of participants is in Turkish.)
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|
