Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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23.09.2026 11:46:03

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application

23-Sep-2026 / 10:46 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application

DATE: September 18, 2026

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

03.09.2026

Issue Limit

150,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants

Sale Type

Public Offering- Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

 

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Sep 03, 2026, our application of 15,000,000,000, “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of  1 Kurus for each and  150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundread and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 444217
EQS News ID: 2403960

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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