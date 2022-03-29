Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

DATE: March 28, 2022

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuances under the GMTN programme.

ISIN Settlement Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS2462486304 28.03.2022 28.09.2022 GBP 8.000.000

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352