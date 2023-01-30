Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 13:06:07

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
30-Jan-2023 / 12:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

 

 

DATE: January 30, 2023

 

 

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

 

ISIN

Settlement Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

XS2581372302

27.01.2023

28.07.2023

USD

14.500.000

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 1,01 -3,81% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt gelingt dem DAX die Rückkehr an die Nulllinie. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

