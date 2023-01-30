|
30.01.2023 13:06:07
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program
DATE: January 30, 2023
Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013
It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.
Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|219368
|EQS News ID:
|1546687
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,01
|-3,81%
