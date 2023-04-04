Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 13:41:29

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

04-Apr-2023 / 12:41 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

 

 

DATE: April 03, 2023

 

 

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

 

ISIN

Settlement Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

XS2607349979

03.04.2023

10.10.2023

GBP

14.550.000

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

