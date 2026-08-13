Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Eurobond

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Eurobond Abroad

DATE: August 12, 2026

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated 06.03.2026

Application for the Capital Markets Board issuance certificate has been made regarding the issuance of debt instrument abroad for an amount of USD 125.000.000.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352