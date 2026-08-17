Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad

DATE: August 14, 2026

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated 12.08.2026

Detailed in the referenced disclosure, issuance of sustainable Tier-2 eurobonds in XS3435272763 ISIN code in total of USD 125.000.000 is completed and USD 75.000.000 issue from the United States and USD 50.000.000 issue from Germany.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352