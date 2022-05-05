+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
05.05.2022 08:33:53

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

05-May-2022 / 07:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

 

 

DATE: April 29, 2022

 

Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, November 28, 2022.

 

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankas A.. (Garanti BBVA) of the following:

As a result of the purchases within the scope of voluntary tender offer (VTO) launched by BBVA for the entaire share capital of Garanti BBVA not already owned by BBVA, as of April 25, 2022, BBVA acquired the indirect management control (as defined in the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alm Teklifi Teblii) no. II-26.1 (Communiqué)) at Garanti Faktoring A.. (Garanti Faktoring) and Garanti Yatrm Ortakl A.. (Garanti Yatrm Ortakl), two fully consolidated subsidiaries of Garanti BBVA both of which are listed at Borsa stanbul.

Taking into consideration that the VTO is primarily aimed at increasing BBVA's stake in Garanti BBVA (and not in these two listed subsidiaries) and the fact that these two subsidiaries do not constitute a material portion of Garanti BBVAs business, on April 29, 2022, BBVA applied to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey for an exemption from launching mandatory tender offer for both of Garanti Faktoring and Garanti Yatrm Ortakl pursuant to the article (18)(1)(c) of the Communiqué.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 159631
EQS News ID: 1344167

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 0,82 -2,40% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher erwartet -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien - Börsen in China höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Donnerstag vor Handelsstart höher, belebt durch die Zinsentscheidung der Fed. In China und Hongkong zeigen sich die Börsen freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen