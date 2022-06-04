Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption approval

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Mandatory tender offer exemption approval

DATE: June 03, 2022

Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, April 28, 2022, April 29, 2022, May 18, 2022.

Further to our disclosure dated April 29, 2022 relating to the mandatory tender offer exemption applications made by our principal shareholder Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), for both of Garanti Faktoring A.. and Garanti Yatrm Ortakl A.., BBVA has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankas A.. that, on June 2, 2022 the Capital Markets Board of Turkey has approved the mandatory tender offer exemption pursuant to the article (18)(1)(c) of the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alm Teklifi Teblii) no. II-26.1 and has disclosed it on its Bulletin numbered 2022/28.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

