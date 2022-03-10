10.03.2022 17:17:18

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
10-March-2022 / 16:17 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Principal and Coupon payments of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

 

 

 

DATE: March 10, 2022

 

The third coupon and principal payments of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 149,5000,000 with a maturity of 176 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; are done on 10.03.2022.
 

Board Decision Date

05.11.2020

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

30,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

10.03.2022

Maturity (Day)

176

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN32219

Starting Date of Sale

14.09.2021

Ending Date of Sale

14.09.2021

Maturity Starting Date

15.09.2021

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

149,500,000

Coupon Number

3

Redemption Date

10.03.2022

Payment Date

10.03.2022

 

Was The Payment Made?                                               Yes

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

1

12.11.2021

11.11.2021

12.11.2021

 2,8661

 

 

4,284,819.50 

 

Yes

2

10.01.2022

07.01.2022

10.01.2022

2,5211 

 

 

3,769,044.50 

 

Yes 

3

10.03.2022

09.03.2022

10.03.2022

 2,3708

 

 

3,544,346.00 

 

Yes 

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

10.03.2022

09.03.2022

10.03.2022

 

 

 

149,500,000

 

 Yes

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 148344
EQS News ID: 1299915

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

