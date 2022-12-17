|
17.12.2022 10:59:29
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Capital Markets Instrument Note
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus Capital Markets Instrument Note
DATE: December 16, 2022
It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the Draft Capital Markets Instrument Note, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
Attachment
File: Prospectus Capital Markets Instrument Note
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|209430
|EQS News ID:
|1515835
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
